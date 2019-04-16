Grant Union softball pounds
out three wins
The Grant Union/Prairie City Prospectors are leading the pack of Oregon’s 2A softball teams, No. 1 in the OSAA rankings.
The Prospectors notched three more wins Thursday and Saturday, giving the team a 12-2 overall record and 3-1 in league.
Grant Union beat the nonleague Knights on Thursday 10-8 in Irrigon and, on Saturday, topped league opponent the Weston-McEwen TigerScots 13-7 and 7-6 in Athena.
Prospector Macy Strong pitched three innings against the Knights with Taylor Allen pitching the next three. Harli Grove closed the game in the seventh for the 10-8 win.
Grant Union’s Madi McKrola was 3 for 4 with seven RBIs.
Strong pitched all seven innings in Saturday’s first game. She was 4 for 5, Kori Jo Girvin was 3 for 3 and Allen was 2 for 2.
Allen pitched three innings in game two with Strong finishing.
“The game ended after five innings due to rain,” said Grant Union head coach Zach Williams. “It counts as a complete game.”
Hailie Wright, Marissa Smith and McKrola combined for 5 for 7.
Long Creek meets at ‘River’s Edge’ for track and field competition
The Long Creek track and field team got a look at four District 3 opponents at Friday’s River’s Edge Invitational in Umatilla where a total of 19 teams competed.
Long Creek head coach Linda Studtmann said she and assistant coach Peter Case are pleased with the team’s progress.
“They all did well,” she said. “The weather was beautiful.”
For the girls, sophomores Lucchese Douglas and Dorotha Johnson and senior Gladys Johnson each set personal records in shot put.
Douglas placed sixth in shot put in a field of 36 competitors. She finished seventh in the 400-meter run, placing second among the 1A runners and setting a personal record.
Dorotha placed 11th in the long jump and was third out of the 1A competitors. She also set a season record in the triple jump.
For the boys, Thomas Kreamier, Henry Grannis, Carter Burnette and James Kreamier placed fifth in the 4x100-meter relay and were in second place for 1A runners.
“Thomas did great in his 400 — the first time he competed in this event,” Studtmann said, adding she was pleased to see Gladys improve on her records in shot put and javelin after a year off from the sport.
Long Creek will compete at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Husky Twilight Meet in Moro at Sherman County High School.
Four Grant County teams compete at Burns meet
Grant Union, Prairie City, Monument and Dayville track teams faced off with six other teams, 1A through 3A, at Burn Lions/Oster Track Meet on Friday in Burns.
Grant County was still reeling from areas that were flooded.
Dayville head coach Josh Williams said several of his team members stayed behind to help with relief efforts, and only three of his athletes attended the meet.
Williams said he was happy to see the three continue improving on their personal records.
For the boys, Zach Ferguison placed ninth in the 3,000-meter run, shaving over 22 seconds off his time. He was fourth among the 1A runners.
“Zach is starting to get his pacing down and was able to kick the last bit of the 3,000 really hard,” Williams said. “Haylee (Collins) and Hallie (Rhoda) did well in the throwing events, and both will compete in the javelin for our next match this coming Friday in Condon.”
Collins set personal records in shot put and the 100-meter dash.
Williams expects to have the rest of the team join in for Friday’s C-W Invitational which starts at 11 a.m. The Monument track team will also compete in Condon.
Several of the 1A Monument athletes beat their previous records, including Donovan Schafer, who set records in all his throwing events. He placed second in discus, fifth in shot put and 10th in javelin.
Mark Thomas placed third in the 1,500 behind two 3A Burns Hilanders runners. He shaved about 16 seconds off his previous time with a finish of 4:34.15.
Nic Ciochetti also set a personal record in javelin.
For the girls, Faythe Schafer finished 10th in the 100, and was second among the 1A sprinters.
Aubreianna Osborne also set a personal record in javelin.
Prairie City had five athletes who outdid their previous records, including Levi Burke for the 100 and long jump and Paige Moore in the 100 and shot put.
Burke won the high jump with a season record mark of 6-04, and he placed third in javelin.
Twenty-four Grant Union athletes set personal bests, some in multiple events.
Tanner Elliott placed second in the 800 for a season record, 8.80 seconds behind Hilander Emmett Klus.
Mason Gerry won the javelin event, about 3 feet shy of his season record.
Katelyn Hughes set personal records in the 100 and 300 hurdles, placing sixth and third respectively.
Kaylee Wright won three of four of her events. She placed second in the high jump behind 3A Nyssa athlete Britain Hartley — those two athletes and one other cleared the bar at 4-10.
Wright placed first with relay team members Sydney Brockway, Sierra Cates and Trinity Hutchison with a time of 52.09.
Grant Union and Prairie City will compete at 11 a.m. at Saturday’s 13th annual Pepsi Invitational in Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.