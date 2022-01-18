MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument girls basketball team won their first game on Friday, Jan. 14, beating Harper Charter 37-17.
Dayville/Monument boys fall to Harper
MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument boys basketball team dropped their Friday, Jan. 14, game to Harper Charter 41-39.
Grant Union girls take one out of two
STANFIELD — Grant Union’s girls basketball team won one out of two games over the weekend, both on the road against Blue Mountain Conference rivals. On Friday, Jan. 14, the Lady Pros lost to Stanfield 38-25. On Saturday, Jan. 15, the squad beat Weston-McEwen 35-28 to improve their overall record to 6-8 and go up to 3-2 in league play.
Grant Union boys lose two in a row
STANFIELD — Grant Union’s boys basketball team lost two road games over the weekend to Blue Mountain Conference foes. On Friday, Jan. 14, the Pros fell 59-44 to Stanfield, and on Saturday, Jan. 15, the team lost to Weston-McEwen 70-55. The Prospectors are 3-11 overall and 2-3 in league play.
Grant Union wrestling team takes 2nd
REDMOND — Grant Union’s wrestling team took second place in their division at the Oregon Wrestling Classic, held over the weekend at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
Rylan Cox went 3-0 in his 285 weight division, as did Alex Finley in his 170 and 182 weight classes. In addition, Justin Hodge went 3-0 in his 160 weight division, and Jack Strong went 3-0 in his 145 and 152 weight classes. Tanler Fuller went 1-2 in his 138 and 145 weight divisions. At the same time, Cashton Wheeler went 1-2 in his 126 weight division.
