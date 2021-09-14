Prairie City beats Dayville/Monument, 54-0
Prairie City football head coach Nick Thompson said his team had a collective total of 316 yards on offense and seven touchdowns in their season-opening win over Dayville/Monument, 54-0.
Prairie City defense, according to Thompson, held Dayville/Monument to a negative 37 yards. Meanwhile, the team made six out of their seven field goal attempts.
Junior running back Cole Teele rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and then threw a 51-yard pass for a touchdown to sophomore quarterback Wes Voigt. Teele also had a reception for 51 yards.
Sophomore Trey Brown had one reception for 30 yards and then scored a touchdown as well, Thompson said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Tucker Wright had seven tackles, while Cody Reagan’s pair of tackles led to a loss of yards and the other a sack.
Brown had two tackles, and Eli Wright had six and a half tackles.
Grant Union volleyball team off to a 5-2 start to its season
The Lady Pros picked up a win against Cove but dropped the next game to Baker on Sept. 10 at the Baker Invitational Tournament.
At the East vs. West Tournament at Heppner High School Sept. 4, the Pros bested Weston-McEwen and Heppner 3-0, but dropped their game against Vernonia 3-1.
The Eagle could not reach Grant Union High School volleyball head coach Shanna Northway for comment before press time.
Dayville/Monument varsity football team drops second in a row
Dayville/Monument’s football team lost its second consecutive game, 20-6. The Eagle was unable to reach Dayville/Monument football team head coach Tim Auty.
Dayville/Monument volleyball team picks up first win of the season
After their first two games were canceled, the Dayville/Monument volleyball team picked up their first win of the season Friday, besting Huntington 3-1.
The Eagle was unable to reach Dayville/Monument’s volleyball team head coach Treila Smith.
