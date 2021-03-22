Cross-country team competes in Burns
Grant Union cross-country competed at the Burns Invite on March 18 in the team’s third competition this year.
Head coach Sonna Smith said the boys team placed third, and the girls did not have a complete team.
Brady Dole placed fourth with a time of 18:51. Smith said Dole’s time was his best this season and moved him up in league standings.
Sophomores Quinn Larson and Max Bailey finished in 20:36 and 20:59, respectively, while freshman Skylor and Landon Boyd finished in 21:06 and 22:10.
Senior Jesse Randleas clocked his best time of the season, coming in at 23:02. Junior Cole Ashley came in at 27:22
For the girls, freshmen Aliciana Archibald and Abbie Justice came in at 6:45 and a 26:57, respectively, while juniors Audrey Walker and Riley Robertson came in at 31:20 and 32:35.
Next up, the Prospectors will host a meet on April 2 at Seventh Street Complex at 1 p.m.
Lady Pro volleyball team splits matches Friday and Saturday
After shutting out Prairie City 3-0 on March 17, the Lady Pros dropped a game to Heppner 3-2 and came back to blank Stanfield 3-0.
Head coach Shanna Northway did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comment Monday.
Next up, Crane will host the Prospectors on March 29 at 5 p.m.
Prospectors fall to Heppner
The Grant Union football team fell to Heppner 35-16 Thursday.
Head coach Jason Miller said the team team played hard and did better against Heppner than they did before when they were blanked 35-0 in their first game of the season.
He said Heppner is a bigger, faster, stronger team than Grant Union. He said another factor was that “simple mistakes” made big plays for Heppner as well.
He said Devon Stokes had a couple big passes for yards and a touchdown.
Next up, Miller said the Prospectors’ Friday game at 1 p.m. was canceled. He said Lakeview canceled the game, citing travel difficulties.
Grant Union will host Umatilla on April 2 at 6 p.m.
Dayville/Monument falls to Sherman/Condon
The Dayville/Monument Tigers football team lost to Sherman/Condon 39-7 Friday. Coach Kyle Hand said it was a tough loss, and they were unable to secure two onside kicks. After getting down early, they could not recover, he said.
Their April 2 game with Harper Charter was canceled.
Next up, the Tigers will host Prairie City on April 9 at 1 p.m.
Lady Panthers volleyball games with Crane and Joseph canceled
Prairie City’s last two games were canceled on both Thursday and Friday.
Billy Colson, Prairie City’s athletic director, said the school district had to cancel the games due to COVID-19 and contact tracing. He said the April 2 game with Dayville/Monument is still scheduled at this point.
