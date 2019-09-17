Grant Union cross cou ntry team competes in Catherine Creek Scamper ‘mudbath’
Runners on the Grant County cross country teams didn’t let the Catherine Creek Scamper’s obstacles — such as a 15-foot-plus mud bog — prevent them from making a splash in the competition.
Because five varsity girls runners missed the event, all high school girls were at the junior varsity level.
Senior Rylee Browning placed third, and freshman Amelia Hall came in fifth with the team finishing fifth overall.
“Generally, this is a slower race because of the obstacles and the extensive single lane path in the mountains (that) makes it difficult to pass,” said Grant Union head coach Sonna Smith.
Standouts who bettered their times from last week included freshman Brady Dole running with the varsity boys, sophomores Gavin Lopez and Cole Ashley running junior varsity and senior Tiler Voigt who ran junior varsity.
“The team is looking forward to The Footrace to Valhalla, as it always provides fast times,” Smith said.
Varsity races start at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Umatilla High School.
Prospector spikers unify for improved Day Two at tourney
The Grant Union Prospector volleyball team had a busy couple of days competing at the East-West Volleyball Classic at Powder Valley High School Friday and Saturday in North Powder.
Friday’s games didn’t go Grant Union’s way with losses to Powder Valley (25-18, 25-15), Wallowa (25-22, 25-15) and Damascus Christian (25-23, 17-25, 15-9).
However the Prospectors rallied on Day Two, with wins over Imbler (25-21, 25-15) and Country Christian (25-19, 25-22).
“Saturday was a much better day for us,” said Grant Union head coach Ali Abrego. “We walked away with three wins from tough teams.”
She said the sophomore girls stepped up.
“We finally came together as one,” she said.
She said sophomores Paige Gerry and Grace Taylor, junior Abby Lusco and seniors Taylor Allen and Kaytlyn Wells gave remarkable performances at the tournament.
“They all played well together and helped our team with crucial points of the game,” Abrego said. “A highlight was beating Joseph on Saturday 18-16 in the third set of our third match from the day — sixth match of the weekend. The girls really had to be mentally tough for that one.”
Grant Union faced the Prairie City Panthers on the road Tuesday, past press time. The Prospectors travel to Heppner Thursday to face the Mustangs at 6:30 p.m. in what will be both teams’ first league game of the season.
Grant Union football team drops road game to Monroe
Turnovers in the second half hampered the Grant Union Prospector football team Friday for a 27-14 road loss to the Monroe Dragons.
Grant Union head coach Jason Miller said it was the second half of the game that made the difference, also adding one touchdown was called back on a “questionable call.”
“The offensive line and defensive line both showed improvement,” he said.
Grant Union has been denied wins in their first two nonleague games of the season by two highly ranked teams, giving the Prospectors an opportunity to gain valuable experience.
The Prospectors will travel to Summit High School in Bend to face the Lost River Raiders of Merrill at 5 p.m. Saturday in nonleague action.
Dayville/Monument netters lose close contest to South Wasco
The Dayville/Monument Tiger volleyball team’s strong defense was not enough to hold the South Wasco Redsides off from a 3-1 win Friday in Maupin.
Tiger head coach Treila Osborne said her team had strong net play against the Redsides, which won with scores of 25-15, 18-25, 25-22 and 25-20.
“We served and blocked very well against South Wasco,” she said. “We had great tip coverage as well.”
Coach Osborne said senior Miranda Cook provided some “amazing blocks,” and senior Aubrey Bowlus and sophomore Aubreianna Osborne had great serves.
“Our entire team has learned so much this year, and we keep getting better, stronger, faster, as we practice communication and transitioning,” coach Osborne said.
She added her team is looking forward to the weekend of competition, hosting Ukiah/Long Creek junior varsity at 5 p.m. Friday in Dayville and, on Saturday, facing Camas Valley at 2:30 p.m. and Central Christian at 4 p.m. at Central Christian High School in Redmond for nonleague games.
“The more we play, the more we learn and progress,” Osborne said.
Dayville/Monument football warms up too late against South Wasco
The Dayville/Monument Tigers football team’s stronger second half against the South Wasco Redsides was not enough Friday, and the Redsides claimed a 48-26 win on their turf in Maupin.
“We started the game out flat and couldn’t get started,” said Tiger head coach Kyle Hand, calling it a “game of halves.”
“First half, we just did not show up to play, but we finished the game with a lot of momentum,” he said.
Tiger Mark Thomas, a junior, had a kickoff return in the second quarter for a touchdown.
“That got us awake after digging a deep hole,” Hand said. “At halftime, we made some changes in the offense and stepped up the defense. South Wasco had a much harder time moving the ball in the second half of the game while we were finding offense through the air.”
Tiger junior JT Hand had a long receiving touchdown from junior Donovan Schafer early in the third. Then Tell Cox, a sophomore, had a short touchdown run, the coach said.
“JT Hand had another long run for a touchdown,” coach Hand said.
He added, defensively, Thomas had an interception, and junior DJ Howell and senior Wesley Adams had many tackles for loss with Howell forcing a couple of fumbles.
“We have three weeks of practice before our next game,” coach Hand said. “We plan on working hard to improve our speed, strength and overall football skills.”
The Tigers will host Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler for a nonleague game at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in Monument.
Ukiah/Long Creek’s soccer falls to Irrigon, short-handed
The 1A Ukiah/Long Creek soccer team was missing a couple key players in its 8-2 loss to the 3A Irrigon Knights Friday in Long Creek, which was the Mountain Lions’ second game of the season.
“We still managed a better score than we had against Four Rivers,” said head coach Amos Studtmann, noting that Four Rivers of Ontario had previously lost to Irrigon.
Ukiah/Long Creek fell to Four Rivers 10-1 in their Sept. 9 season opener.
Out of the 12 on the Mountain Lion team, one is a returning player, three have previous experience and several are new to soccer, though quickly catching on to the sport.
That inexperience can make it difficult when facing a team with seasoned players and more team members to choose from, he said.
Still, he had some positive takeaways from Friday’s game.
“Defensively, we worked more together, and offensively, a couple of our kids got some passes going back and forth,” he said, comparing Friday’s game to their first.
“Our goalkeeper, Burt Volny (a freshman), had an outstanding game, blocking a number of difficult shots,” Studtmann said.
Ukiah/Long Creek had a junior varsity team for three years and this year moved up to varsity. They’re facing 1A-3A teams in Special District 6.
Studtmann said his team has been covering the fundamentals of soccer in practice and continuing that learning process in competition.
“Every game, they get a little better,” he said.
The Mountain Lions host the 3A Riverside Pirates at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Long Creek, then travel to 3A Nyssa on Thursday where they’ll face the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. (MT).
