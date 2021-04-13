Grant Union finishes shortened season on top in 44-38 win over Stanfield
The Prospectors carried the momentum of their dramatic win over Umatilla on the road to Stanfield, winning another close game 44-38. Grant Union finished the season with a winning record, going 3-2.
Jason Miller, Prospectors head coach, said the game was almost a “carbon copy” of the game against Umatilla.
He said one team would get the ball, march it down the field three yards and end up in a pile of dust and score. Then, he said the other team would get the ball and do the same thing all over again.
Miller said the Pros stepped up on defense and stopped them to finally “seal the deal.”
He said the season was certainly unusual but the team stepped up and were “gamers.”
“We had a great time,” he said. “I’m glad we got to do it for the seniors.”
Dayville/Monument pounces Rattlers 32-6
With the cancellation of their final game of the season, Dayville/Monument was able to bring in Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, who the Tigers defeated 33-0 in their season opener. Monument head coach Kyle Hand said the Rattlers played competitively, but Dayville/Monument won 32-6.
At halftime, the two teams locked up the score 6-6. Hand said his team adjusted at halftime and “exploited weaknesses.”
Hand said he was proud of the whole team. He said juniors Nic Ciochetti and Zach Ferguson both stepped up and made good plays in the second half to get the team going.
Hand said the team was thrilled to play five games of competitive football.
Dayville/Monument volleyball loses to Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler
The Dayville/Monument Lady Tigers ended their volleyball season with a 3-1 loss to Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler.
Monument, who defeated the Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler in their home opener 3-1, ended their season 1-6.
Lady Tigers head coach Treila Smith could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.