Dayville/Monument Tigers end season at Madras
The Dayville/Monument Tigers, led by head coach Kyle Hand, ended their season with a 3-4 overall record, 1-3 in league.
At Saturday’s 1A Six-Man Crossover held at Madras High School, the Sherman/Condon Huskies claimed a 62-12 win over the Tigers to end their season 7-2, 2-2.
Grant Union cross country team members set personal records at District 3 Championship
The Grant Union boys cross country team placed fourth overall at Friday’s 2A/1A District 3 Championship at Pendleton Community Park with a flat course and a grass and paved running trail.
It was an improvement from last year’s fifth-place finish — fourth has been their goal this year.
“We are hoping to move higher next year,” said Grant Union head coach Sonna Smith.
All of the boys, except one, set either a personal record or season record.
“My top three finishers were all freshman, which makes our outlook for the next three years look promising,” Smith said.
The Grant Union girls raced in the 3A/2A/1A class for District 3.
“Erika Dickens had a great race,” Smith said. “If we had raced as 2A/1A, as the boys did, she would have medaled with a ninth place.”
Boys results
1. Brady Dole, 20th place, 18:51.2
2. Quinn Larson, 22, 19:11.0 PR
3. Max Bailey, 39, 20:19.0 PR
4. Jesse Randleas, 42, 20:38.7 PR
5. Gage Brandon, 45, 20:46.5 SR
6. Gavin Lopez, 52, 21:46.7 PR
7. Donavan Smith, 58, 22:38.3 SR
Girls results
1. Erika Dickens, 22nd place, 21:24.7 PR
2. Amelia Hall, 41, 23:10.6 PR
3. Rylee Browning, 51, 24:11.5
4. Katelyn Hughes, 54, 24:15.1 PR
5. Mikiah Kimble, 69, 26:27.9 PR
6. Tiler Voigt, 71, 26:38.3
7. Riley Robertson, 75, 27:22.2 PR
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer closes season with plans to return as varsity team
The 1A Ukiah/Long Creek Mountain Lions fell 10-0 to the 3A Umatilla Vikings Tuesday, Oct. 29, on the road.
It was the Mountain Lions final game of the season.
Ukiah/Long Creek head coach Amos Studtmann said the team morale was surprisingly high despite the losses they’ve had this season, playing with 3A/2A/1A class schools.
“All the kids represented the school well, and we had lots of compliments from referees and other coaches,” he said.
Thomas Kreamier, a junior fullback, was the only returning team member, however, foreign students Linus Beck and Philip Lee had also played soccer before in their home countries.
Studtmann said Kreamier was an influential player and consistent.
“He started well, grew in leadership while improving his soccer skills,” the coach said. “I moved him to a couple new positions on the field, and he did well and learned quickly with everything we tried.”
Studmann said left midfielder Elias Galan, from Spain, was hardworking and team oriented.
“He grew so much this year,” the coach said. “It will be a big loss for a team that we don’t get another year with him.”
He said Beck and Lee took on new roles as defensive stoppers.
“They always played outnumbered, and frequently out-sized as well,” Studtmann said of his team. “Our team played most of the season with nine maximum, instead of the 11 — we even played one game with just seven.”
“Everybody grew and improved,” Studtmann.
This was Ukiah/Long Creek’s first year running the soccer team as varsity, instead of junior varsity, and Studtmann said they plan to come back next year as varsity.
