Grant Union girls victorious over Umatilla
The 2A Grant Union girls won in overtime 38-37 on Dec. 13 over the 3A Umatilla Vikings at the Columbia River Clash.
“It was a good learning experience this weekend, and it was some of our best basketball this season,” said head coach Kristi Moore. “We learned a lot about energy levels and working together and putting what we practiced into game time.”
Another key factor that led to the win was excellent teamwork from the girls and doing well at the free throw line.
The girls lost to the Irrigon Knights 34-59 on Dec. 12, and to the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles 43-31 on Dec. 14, but they learned how to maintain energy levels and to continue working together for future games.
The Grant Union girls are scheduled to play in Burns on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek boys notch victories, while injuries prevent girls from playing
The Ukiah/Long Creek Mountain Lion boys basketball team is bouncing back with back-to-back wins this past week.
The Mountain Lions inched a 63-60 win over Helix on Friday in the Arlington Snowball Tournament. Head coach Amos Studtmann said the team is learning to be patient and playing high-intensity defense.
Ukiah/Long Creek continued the tournament with a 53-47 win over Dayville/Monument.
“It was close at the end,” Studtmann said. “One of our tall players — rim protectors, rebounders — got hurt and had to sit the last four and a half minutes of the game. Ultimately, I think the game came down to fouls. We made a lot of free throws. The team got a lot of assists as well.”
The boys are scheduled to compete at Griswold High School on Dec. 20-21 for the Helix Holiday Tournament.
“We have a positive outlook for the season,” the coach said. “We’re never complacent or satisfied with where we are. We want to grow and improve.”
The girls team has only played once this year, hampered by injuries, but Studtmann said the team has enough players for the tournament this weekend.
“Obviously, it’s stressful and frustrating not knowing if you’re going to have enough to start the next game, but it’s encouraging to see them stepping up and being strong for each other,” he said. “I’m proud of them for being willing to play. They’re playing and practicing hard without knowing how the season is going to go.”
Studtmann said there are six girls on the roster, but one will be in Alaska this weekend, leaving only five for the games. One returner from last year’s team plans to play in her first game of the year after missing the first due to injury.
The girls are scheduled to face Griswold at 6 p.m. Friday in Helix.
Panther boys continue winning streak at Badger Tournament
The Prairie City Panther boys basketball team won 58-31 against the Bickelton, Washington, Pirates at the Badger Tournament Dec. 13 in North Powder. The momentum carried the Panthers into their next game on Dec. 14 against the St. Paul Buckaroos. Prairie City won 61-55 and extended their win streak to three.
The Panthers are scheduled to play in Burns at 6 p.m. Dec. 19.
Panther girls split wins in Idaho
The Prairie City Panther girls basketball team won against the Council, Idaho, Lumberjacks 35-21 on Friday, Dec. 16. The Panthers lost their next game against the Tri-Valley, Idaho, Dawgs. Tri-Valley won the game 43-13.
Dec. 20 Prairie City will face Sherman in Moro at 4:30 p.m. On Dec. 21, the Panthers will face 5A Hood River Valley’s junior varsity.
Grant Union boys lose two at Columbia River Clash
The 2A Grant Union Prospector boys lost against two 3A schools over the weekend after a win Thursday at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
On Dec. 12, the Prosectors beat Irrigon, 54-42.
On Dec. 13, the Prospectors faced the Umatilla Vikings and narrowly lost 46-49.
The next day, Grant Union faced the Riverside Pirates and lost 53-38. Grant Union is scheduled to play in Burns on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and then at the Willamina Tournament on Dec. 20-21. These are the last three non-league games scheduled for the season.
