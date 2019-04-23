Grant Union teams win Pepsi Invitational in Union
The Grant Union boys and girls track and field teams won Saturday’s Pepsi Invitational in Union.
“This is the first time our boys have won the Pepsi (Invitational), and Union has been hosting the meet for 13 years,” said Grant Union head coach Sonna Smith. “Our girls defended their title from last year. All the coaches are extremely happy.”
The Prairie City Panthers, led by head coach Nate Barber, also competed in Union.
Both coaches noted weather was a challenge with everything from a drizzle to steady rain throughout the event.
Helping the Grant Union boys achieve the top spot at the meet was the 4x100-meter relay team with Jordan Hall, Quaid Brandon, Mason Morris and Justin Hodge earning first place with a time of 47.05.
Morris set a personal record in the triple jump with 42-2, bettering his previous mark by about 2.5 feet. He also set personal records in the 200, placing third, and javelin, placing fourth.
“Sydney Brockway, in her first competition at pole vault, had a performance of 7-6, moving her to second in our league,” Smith said.
In the girls 4x100, the team of Sierra Cates, Trinity Hutchison, Carson Weaver and Kaylee Wright had a first-place finish.
Wright earned 30.5 points for her team and was the high-point athlete for the girls competing in Union.
Wright set a personal record in javelin with 144-09, beating the state record she set last year for the second time this season. She had a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash with 13.13 for a season record. She also earned second place in the high jump, behind Karli Bedard of Enterprise — both girls cleared the bar at 5-00.
For Prairie City, Levi Burke set a personal record in the 100 with a time of 12.01. He also placed first in the high jump, second in long jump and sixth in javelin.
“Levi is just being Levi,” Barber said. “It was nice to see the PRs.”
Lane Williams set three personal records in the 400, shot put and javelin and a season record in the 100.
“Lane tried a new technique in shot put and that helped him out,” Barber said. “He had a good week of practice.”
Jake McHatton placed second out of the 1A competitors in discus with a throw of 101-03.
For the Prairie City girls, Mikiah Kimble set personal records in both the 100 and 200.
Barber said Kimble has been working hard with teammate Abbey Pfefferkorn as a training partner. Pfefferkorn set a season record in the 100.
Rilee set a personal record in javelin, adding nearly 8 feet to her throw for a mark of 74-06.
“We’ve had a few injuries, and hopefully, they’ll be healed up in time for Nyssa,” Barber said.
Grant Union, Prairie City and Long Creek will compete at the Don Walker track meet which begins at 1 p.m. (MT) Friday in Nyssa.
It is one of the biggest track meets of the season for the Grant County teams, drawing athletes from Oregon and Idaho.
Grant Union was scheduled to hold their small school meet on Tuesday, past press time, with Grant Union, Prairie City, Long Creek and Dayville competing.
Dayville, Long Creek, Monument compete at C-W Invitational
Three 1A Grant County track teams enjoyed good weather conditions at Friday’s C-W Invitational at Condon High School.
The Dayville, Monument and Long Creek teams competed with seven other schools at the event.
“It was a beautiful day for a track meet over in Condon,” said Dayville head coach Josh Williams.
Dayville freshman Zach Ferguison said, “It was a lot of fun.”
Williams said he’s happy with the improvements all the athletes have made.
“We were missing Austin Walker for our (4x100) relay team, but his younger brother Ethan stepped in and did super well,” the coach said. “Our handoffs are improving, and I would like to see the boys try the 4x400 relay at least once this year.”
The 4x100 boys team of Ethan Walker, Zach Ferguison, Jaydon Hoffman and Gabe Walker-Hopkins placed fifth with a time of 53.54.
Hoffman set three personal records in the 100-meter dash, shot put and discus, and Walker-Hopkins set season records in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.
Haylee Collins and Hallee Rhoda each set two personal records. Both girls improved on their shot put. Collins shaved time off her 100, and Rhoda added 4 feet to her discus throw.
Williams said, although the sun was shining when they left, their bus encountered a significant thunderstorm on the way home.
The Monument team, led by head coach Jeff Schafer, had a stellar performance.
The boys team, with three athletes, placed fifth out of 10 teams.
Four out of five of the Monument athletes set personal records for the day.
Mark Thomas shaved time off his 800 and 1,500, placing second in both events behind runners from 2A Heppner.
Donovan Schafer improved his javelin throw for third place and triple jump for sixth place. He also placed second in discus.
For the girls, Faythe Schafer set a personal record in the 100, and Aubreianna Osborne improved her mark in javelin.
Linda Studtmann, head coach for Long Creek, said the team performed well Friday in Condon, and Thursday at the Husky Twilight Invitational in Moro.
She said her athletes set several personal and season records.
“Cherie Lee had a phenomenal PR in the discus at Moro,” Studtmann said, improving her throw by over 8 feet.
Henry Grannis set a personal record in discus at the Condon-Wheeler event, adding over 6 feet to his throw with a mark of 92-5.
“It’s the same as always. They are all working on learning or improving in their events,” Studtmann said.
Long Creek and Dayville were scheduled to compete at the Grant Union Small School Meet Tuesday, past press time.
Long Creek will compete at the Don Walker meet at 1 p.m. (MT) Friday in Nyssa.
Dayville and Monument will compete at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sherman Invitational in Moro.
Prospector baseball plays sharp for 15-1 win in Heppner
The Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball team had a 15-1 rout over the Heppner/Ione Mustangs April 16 in Heppner.
Prospector junior Warner Robertson pitched four innings with junior Logan McCluskey closing out the game.
Grant Union head coach Doug Sharp said, since the team had a bye last weekend, it was important to give McCluskey some game experience, “even though Warner was cruising.”
Sharp said it was simply a well-played game.
“All the way through the line up, the kids hit the ball hard,” he said. “Their base running was exceptional as well. The kids took extra bases all game on Heppner mistakes.”
“Defensively, they were very sharp,” he said. “It’s nice when they do the little things right.”
He said he spoke with the team about “respect 90,” which he heard from another coach in the past.
“The length of the bases is 90 feet,” Sharp said. “It means when you are on the field, you respect all aspects of the game.”
The Prospectors now prepare to host Sherman/Arlington/Condon at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday at Malone Field.
“It seems like they always have the athletes, though we can only worry about ourselves,” Sharp said. “Our plan is to limit our mistakes and take advantage of theirs.”
