Grant Union volleyball splits wins in Stanfield
The Grant Union Prospector volleyball team faced two league opponents in Stanfield on Saturday, going 1-1 for the day.
The Prospectors defeated the Stanfield Tigers, 3-2, with scores of 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 15-25 and 15-13.
Grant Union fell 2-3 to Weston-McEwen, the TigerScots winning with scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-14, 16-25 and 15-12.
“This weekend was a big one for us,” said Grant Union head coach Ali Abrego. “Really proud of how hard the girls worked to get their win over Stanfield, and how hard they fought against Weston-McEwen — they didn’t give up, just had a few simple errors that lead to us giving Weston too many free points.”
Standouts in the games were Taylor Allen, Kaytlyn Wells, Baylee Combs and Maddie Spencer, Abrego said.
“They worked well, and maintained composure throughout crucial points in the game,” she said.
Grant Union faced the Union Bobcats on the road Tuesday, past press time. As of Monday, the Bobcats had a 4-0 league record in the Blue Mountain Conference (followed by Stanfield 3-2 and Grant Union 2-3). Abrego said she was expecting the match against the Bobcats to be a tough one.
The Prospectors host their Dig Pink Rally on Saturday at Grant Union with varsity games starting at 2 p.m. with a match against the Enterprise Outlaws. Grant Union faces the Pilot Rock Rockets at 5 p.m. Both are league games. Spectators are encouraged to wear pink.
Cross Country runners clock fast times in Baker City
Grant Union Prospector cross country runner Erika Dickens, a senior, ran her second-fastest time of the year on a difficult course, said Grant Union head cross country coach Sonna Smith.
“She placed ahead of everyone in our league except for one Union girl and the Burns contingency,” Smith said.
Brady Dole also had an outstanding race, she said.
“He ran the fastest any of our boys have ran on this course in the last three years,” Smith said. “The course was extremely hilly with a steep incline right before the finish.”
Grant Union competes at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Thompson Ranch in Heppner.
“We are hoping for some great times,” Smith said.
Boys results
1. 37. Brady Dole 19:18.22
2. 82. Jesse Randleas 20:54.71
3. 85. Quinn Larson 21:13.7
4. 95. Gage Brandon 21:33.88
5. 117. Max Bailey 23:02.7
Girls results
1. 13. Erika Dickens 22:39.74
2. 52. Katelyn Hughes 25:41.16
3. 56. Amelia Hall 25:59.38
4. 72. Tiler Voigt 28:50.82
5. 83. Mikiah Kimble 30:42.62
Prospector football team falls in low-scoring game to Vikings
The 2A Grant Union Prospector football team was on the losing end of a tight nonleague contest with 3A Umatilla last Friday, the Vikings winning 6-0.
“It was a defensive battle, in which their only score resulted from a short field (24 yards) in the first quarter,” said Grant Union head coach Jason Miller. “After that defense played well.”
It was Grant Union’s fourth straight loss for the season, but the team has battled against high-ranking competition.
They’ll have another challenge at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Kennedy, the defending 2A state champions, in John Day. Last month, the Trojans defeated the Santiam Wolverines — the team Kennedy beat in last year’s state finals — 28-6.
Dayville/Monument volleyball ready for homecoming match vs. Harper Friday
The Dayville/Monument Tigers volleyball team lost their first High Desert League match of the season, falling to Crane 3-0, the Mustangs winning with scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-20.
“Our game against Crane was very action packed,” said Tiger head coach Treila Osborne. “We had amazing blocks, and if we missed a block, our back row did an excellent job of digging the ball. We also had great teamwork and supported each other in Crane.”
She said the team is excited to celebrate homecoming with a match against the Harper Hornets at 4 p.m. Friday in Monument.
The homecoming court will be announced during halftime at the Tiger football game that day at 1 p.m. against Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler.
“We are excited to celebrate that this weekend,” Osborne said. “We are working on having a strong serving and hitting game this weekend.”
Ukiah/Long Creek volleyball shows good sportsmanship, despite recent losses
The Ukiah/Long Creek Mountain Lion volleyball team is down from 12 to eight players, but the team fought on in games against the Dayville/Monument Tigers and Crane Mustang junior varsity teams last week.
Head coach Linda Studtmann said she and co-coach Reagan Enriquez “are proud of our girls.”
Studtmann said they lost four players due to various circumstances, including injured players. The loss includes two players with previous starting experience.
On Friday, Ukiah/Long Creek fell to the Dayville/Monument Tigers, the Tigers winning 3-0 with scores of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-14.
Studtmann said she was encouraged by her team’s attitude and enthusiasm.
“They increased their score each game and never gave up,” Studtmann said. “They had good sportsmanship and enjoyed the game.”
Ukiah/Long Creek won the first set 25-13 in their battle with the Crane junior varsity team, but the Mustangs went on to win with scores of 25-10, 25-18 and 25-13 in the final three sets.
“We need to learn to not let a few mistakes effect our overall performance,” Studtmann said. “They tried to encourage and support each other and are learning to work together as a team.”
The Mountain Lions face the Burnt River Bulls at 3 p.m. Friday in Unity, then host the Adrian Antelopes junior varsity team in Dayville at noon on Saturday.
1A Ukiah/Long Creek soccer falls to 3A Nyssa
The 1A Ukiah/Long Creek Mountain Lion boys soccer team fell by a score of 12-0 to the 3A Nyssa Bulldogs Sept. 19 on the road.
Mountain Lion head coach Amos Studmann said they were shorthanded in the game, which made it especially tough against an experienced team.
Studtmann said Thomas Kreamier, a Mountain Lion junior, had a good game and was involved in almost every defensive stop.
“He’s aggressive, fast and a team player,” the coach said. “He talks to the team and keeps them motivated and organized.”
The team has been reviewing game tapes, and re-examining their defensive strategies.
“We spent a week working on defense,” Studtmann said. “If you can’t play good defense, then you have nothing to run your offense off of.”
He said their goal is to improve with each game.
“That’s always our goal,” he said.
Ukiah/Long Creek faced 3A Riverside in Boardman on Tuesday, past press time.
