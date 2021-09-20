Panthers pick up second win of the season
PRAIRIE CITY — The Panthers improved their record to 2-1 in league play with a 36-18 win over South Wasco.
Nick Thomspon, Panthers head football coach, said he had some players that showed up to play Friday.
He told the Eagle Monday that the team played really “physical,” which, he said, was what the squad was lacking in their loss to Wheeler on Sept. 10.
He said the team had over a dozen missed tackles against Wheeler the week before compared to two in their game against South Wasco.
Thompson said the team watched the game on film and worked on what they needed to in practice, and the scoreboard reflected that hard work.
He said another significant improvement this week was the offensive line putting down blocks and staying with them.
On defense, Wes Voigt had eight and a half tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss of yards. Thompson said he credits a half to a player if they share in a tackle.
Additionally, he said Eli Wright had six and a half tackles, one sack, and two tackles for a loss; he said one was a forced fumble that Brock Haak recovered. Trey Brown had five tackles and one sack as well.
Offensively, Thompson said Voigt was three for 10 on passing for 65 yards and one touchdown. He told the Eagle John Titus scored one touchdown and had 45 yards.
Wright, he said, had two receptions for 20 yards. Tucker Wright had three carries for five yards and Voigt had a carry for five yards as well.
Cole Teel carried the ball 21 times for a total of 367 yards and scored four touchdowns.
“(Teel) is starting to prove that he needs to be in the conversation in this league,” Thompson said. “He really balled out this week.”
Grant Union girls volleyball team improves to a 9-5 record
HEPPNER/BAKER CITY — After a 3-0 win over Heppner on Thursday, Sept. 16, the Lady Pros won three out of six games at the East-West Classic Volleyball Tournament in Powder Valley on Sept. 18-19.
The Eagle was unable to reach Shanna Northway, Grant Union’s volleyball coach.
Prairie City volleyball wins two in a row
PRAIRIE CITY/ELGIN — The Lady Panthers won back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18. On Friday, the girls team blanked the Bees 3-0 and on Saturday overpowered Elgin 3-1. The Eagle was unable to get in touch with Jordan Bass, Prairie City’s volleyball coach.
Grant Union drops season opener to Lost River 51-26
LOST RIVER — Grant Union lost its first football game of the season to Lost River 51-26. The Eagle was unable to reach Grant Union coach Jason Miller for comment.
