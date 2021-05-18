Grant Union qualifies 12 for state track meet
Grant Union came away from the district track meet with first-place trophies and athletes going onto the state meet.
Grant Union track and field head coach Sonna Smith said that Jordan Hall posted a 16.42 in the 110 hurdles that moved him to first in the state 2A division by over a second.
Smith also said that the 4x100 boys relay also posted a best in the state time for 2A with a 46.03.
Smith said that the following athletes qualified for the state track meet:
Justin Hodge: 4x100, 100, 200, shot put
Quaid Brandon: 4x100, 100, 200
Luke Jackson: 4x100, 400 meters
CJ Glimpse: 4x100, Triple Jump
Jordan Hall: 110H, long jump, triple, javelin
Eli Wright: 300H, high jump, javelin
Brady Dole: 3,000, 800
Quinn Larson: 110 hurdles
Drake Euting: high jump
Abby Lusco: discus
Kate Hughes: 300 hurdles
Katie Rigby: triple jump
Carson Weaver: 100 meters, high jump
Grant Union’s track and field team will make their state appearance at 10 a.m. Saturday at Union High School.
Long Creek girls place second at Prairie City’s Twilight Track Meet
Long Creek’s girls varsity team took second place at Prairie’s Twilight Track Meet. Prairie City’s girls team took fourth.
Nolan Garinger of Long Creek tied for the top spot in the 100-meter dash with Crane’s Austin Ward.
Prairie’s boys team took fifth, while Long Creek’s boys took fourth.
Prospectors split doubleheader with Weston-McEwen
The Grant Union Prospectors baseball team lost to Weston-McEwen 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday and won the second game 13-5.
