Grant Union qualifies 12 for state track meet

Grant Union came away from the district track meet with first-place trophies and athletes going onto the state meet.

Grant Union track and field head coach Sonna Smith said that Jordan Hall posted a 16.42 in the 110 hurdles that moved him to first in the state 2A division by over a second.

Smith also said that the 4x100 boys relay also posted a best in the state time for 2A with a 46.03.

Smith said that the following athletes qualified for the state track meet:

Justin Hodge: 4x100, 100, 200, shot put

Quaid Brandon: 4x100, 100, 200

Luke Jackson: 4x100, 400 meters

CJ Glimpse: 4x100, Triple Jump

Jordan Hall: 110H, long jump, triple, javelin

Eli Wright: 300H, high jump, javelin

Brady Dole: 3,000, 800

Quinn Larson: 110 hurdles

Drake Euting: high jump

Abby Lusco: discus

Kate Hughes: 300 hurdles

Katie Rigby: triple jump

Carson Weaver: 100 meters, high jump

Grant Union’s track and field team will make their state appearance at 10 a.m. Saturday at Union High School.

Long Creek girls place second at Prairie City’s Twilight Track Meet

Long Creek’s girls varsity team took second place at Prairie’s Twilight Track Meet. Prairie City’s girls team took fourth.

Nolan Garinger of Long Creek tied for the top spot in the 100-meter dash with Crane’s Austin Ward.

Prairie’s boys team took fifth, while Long Creek’s boys took fourth.

Prospectors split doubleheader with Weston-McEwen

The Grant Union Prospectors baseball team lost to Weston-McEwen 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday and won the second game 13-5.

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

