FRIDAY, APRIL 15

11 a.m.: Grant Union golf, Grant Union HS Invite @ John Day Golf Club

11 a.m.: Grant Union track, River’s Edge Meet @ Hermiston

Noon: Prairie City track, Lions Arlie Oster Invitational @ Burns

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

10 a.m.: Monument track, Sherman Invitational Track Meet @ Sherman County High School

11 a.m.: Grant Union baseball, doubleheader vs. Lyle

Noon: Grant Union softball, doubleheader vs. Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

3 p.m.: Grant Union softball, doubleheader vs. Lakeview

Home games in bold

