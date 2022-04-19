WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

3 p.m.: Grant Union softball, doubleheader @ Lakeview

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

10 a.m.: Grant Union golf, 1A/2A Invite @ Buffalo Peak Golf Course, Union

2 p.m.: Grant Union track, Wayne Invitational @ Vale High School

2 p.m.: Grant Union softball, doubleheader @ Elgin/Imbler

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

11 a.m.: Grant Union baseball doubleheader vs. Dufur

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

2:30 p.m.: Grant Union softball vs. Baker/Powder Valley

4 p.m.: Grant Union track, Crane Invitational @ Crane High School

4p.m.: Grant Union baseball vs. Pilot Rock

Home games in bold

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.