FRIDAY, APRIL 2911 a.m.: Grant Union golf, GUHS Invite @ John Day Golf club

1 p.m. MDT: Grant Union and Prairie City track, Don Walker Invite @ Nyssa High School

2 p.m.: Grant Union softball, doubleheader vs. Union/Cove

SATURDAY, APRIL 3011 a.m.: Grant Union baseball, doubleheader vs. Union

MONDAY, MAY 25 p.m. MDT: Grant Union Softball @ Nyssa

TUESDAY, MAY 33 p.m.: Grant Union baseball vs. Baker

Home games in bold

