TUESDAY, APRIL 5

4 p.m.: Grant Union baseball vs. Heppner/Ione

4 p.m.: Grant Union track Small School Meet

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

1 p.m.: Grant Union golf at Heppner Invite

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Noon: Grant Union golf in Nixy Invitational at Birch Creek Golf Course, Pendleton

Noon: Prairie City track Prairie City Annual Meet

2 p.m.: Grant Union softball doubleheader vs. Heppner/Ione

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

1 p.m.: Grant Union softball vs. Nyssa

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

4 p.m.: Grant Union baseball vs. Heppner/Ione

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

4 p.m.: Grant Union baseball vs. Burns

Home games in bold

