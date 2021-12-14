WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

Grant Union Basketball @ Burns, 4, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Prairie City Basketball vs. Baker, 5:30, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Grant Union Basketball vs. Faith Bible, Thirteen Mile Shootout, 3, 4:30 p.m. Grant Union High School

Prairie City Basketball vs. Joseph, Thirteen Mile Shootout, 6, 7:30 p.m. Prairie City High School

Long Creek Basketball @ Griswold, Helix Tournament, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Grant Union Basketball @ TBD, Thirteen Mile Shootout, game times to be determined

Prairie City Basketball @ TBD, Thirteen Mile Shootout, game times to be determined

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Dayville/Monument basketball @ Sherman, 2, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.