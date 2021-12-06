Sports schedule: Dec. 8, 2021 Steven Mitchell Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Dec 6, 2021 Dec 6, 2021 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, DEC. 9Grant Union basketball @ Umatilla, Columbia River Clash, 5, 6:30 p.m.Prairie City basketball @ Union, Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament 4, 5:30 p.m.FRIDAY, DEC. 10Grant Union basketball @ Umatilla, Columbia River Clash, 4, 5:30 p.m.Grant Union wrestling @ Culver Invitational, 2 p.m.Dayville/Monument basketball @ South Wasco County, 6, 7:30 p.m.Prairie City Basketball @ Powder Valley, Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, 6, 7:30 p.m.SATURDAY, Dec. 11Prairie City Basketball @ Dufur, Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, 10:30 a.m., noonTUESDAY, DEC. 14Dayville/Monument basketball @ South Wasco County, 6, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie City Football Volleyball Grant Union Sport Schedule Nyssa District Tournament Cross Country Complex Basketball Columbia River Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament Invitational Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +5 Montana State defeats UT Martin to advance to FCS quarterfinals +3 Steven M. Sipple: Orgeron says NU gets prize in Joseph: 'Mickey Joseph can handle anything' +6 MU wrestling goes 1-1 in ranked tri-dual against Northern Iowa and Virginia Tech Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
