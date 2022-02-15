Reporter
Grant Union Girls Basketball vs. Heppner, 7:45 p.m, Blue District Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center
Grant Union Wrestling @ District Tournament, noon, Adrian High School
Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
