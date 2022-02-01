Sorry, an error occurred.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Reporter
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
Long Creek Basketball @ Prairie City, boys 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
Dayville/Monument Basketball vs. Four Rivers, girls 6, boys 7:30 p.m.
Prairie City Basketball @ Adrian, girls 6, boys 7:30 p.m. (MST)
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
Grant Union Wrestling @ Oregon School Activities Association Girls Special District 3, Redmond, time to be determined
Long Creek Basketball @ Four Rivers, boys 7:30 p.m. (MST)
Prairie City Basketball @ Adrian, girls 5, boys 6:30 p.m. (MST)
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Grant Union Wrestling @ Bank of Eastern Oregon Tournament, Heppner, 10 a.m.
Grant Union Basketball @ Enterprise, girls, 6, boys 7:30 p.m.
Long Creek Basketball vs. Adrian, boys 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
Long Creek Basketball @ Huntington, boys 4:30 p.m.
Prairie City Basketball vs. Dayville/Monument, girls 5, boys 6:30 p.m.
Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.