THURSDAY, MAY 12

3 p.m.: Grant Union softball, doubleheader @ Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Time TBD: Grant Union track, League Championship Meet, location TBD

SATURDAY, MAY 14

11a.m.: Grant Union baseball, doubleheader @ Sherman

TUESDAY, MAY 17

2 p.m.: Grant Union baseball, doubleheader vs. Lyle

4 p.m.: Grant Union Softball @ LaGrande

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

4 p.m.: Grant Union baseball vs. Baker/Powder Valley

Home games in bold

