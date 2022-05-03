FRIDAY, MAY 6

11 a.m.: Grant Union track, Grant Union Invite @ Grant Union High School

11 a.m.: Grant Union golf, Enterprise Invite @ Alpine Meadows Golf Course

SATURDAY, MAY 7

11 a.m.: Grant Union baseball, doubleheader @ Weston-McEwen

2 p.m.: Grant Union softball, doubleheader vs. Weston-McEwen

SUNDAY & MONDAY, MAY 8 & 9

Time TBD: Grant Union golf, district tournament @ Birch Creek Golf Course, Pendleton

TUESDAY, MAY 10

4 p.m.: Grant Union baseball @ Pilot Rock

Home games in bold

