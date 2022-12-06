WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
Prairie City/Burnt River boys basketball vs Harper Charter, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Grant Union girls basketball @ Umatilla — Clash at Umatilla, Umatilla High School, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union boys basketball @ Umatilla — Clash at Umatilla, Umatilla High School, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Grant Union wrestling @ Culver Invitational, 2 p.m.
Dayville/Monument girls basketball @ Horizon Christian, Hood River — Condon Tournament @ Condon High School, 3 p.m.
Grant Union girls basketball vs. Riverside — Clash at Umatilla @ Clara Brownell Middle School, 4 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River girls basketball @ Powder Valley — Calvin Hiatt Memorial, Powder Valley High School, 6 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River boys basketball @ Powder Valley — Calvin Hiatt Memorial, Powder Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union boys basketball @ TBD, Clash at Umatilla, Umatilla High School, TBD
Dayville/Monument boys basketball @ Horizon Christian, Hood River — Condon Tournament, Condon High School, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Grant Union wrestling @ Culver Invitational, 10 a.m.
Grant Union girls basketball vs. Mac Hi @ Clash at Umatilla, Umatilla High School, 10:30 a.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River girls basketball @ Imbler — Calvin Hiatt Memorial, Powder Valley High School, 1:30 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River boys basketball @ Imbler- Calvin Hiatt Memorial@ Powder Valley High School, 3 p.m.
Grant Union boys basketball @ TBD — Clash at Umatilla, Umatilla High School, TBD
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
Grant Union girls basketball @ Burns, 6:30 p.m.
Grant Union boys basketball @ Burns, 8 p.m.
Home games in bold
