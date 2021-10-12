Sports schedule: Oct. 13, 2021 Steven Mitchell Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Oct 12, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13Prairie City volleyball vs. Adrian, 4 p.m.Dayville/Monument vs. Adrian, 5:30 p.m. (Prairie City)Prairie City volleyball vs. Dayville/Monument, 7 p.m.THURSDAY, OCT. 14Prairie City football vs. Echo, TBAPrairie City volleyball vs. Crane, 6:30 p.m.FRIDAY, OCT. 15Dayville/Monument @ Pine Eagle, 2 p.m.Grant Union football vs. Heppner, 6 p.m.Prairie City football vs. Echo, TBAPrairie City volleyball @ Elgin, 1 p.m.SATURDAY, OCT. 16Grant Union cross country @ Burns Invitational, 11 a.m. (Idlewild)Grant Union volleyball @ Enterprise/Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie City Volleyball Sport Grant Union Monument Football Tba Adrian Locations Grant County Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-16 loss to UCLA The conundrum of Adrian Martinez Arizona issued updated Notice of Allegations for its still-pending NCAA infractions case Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
