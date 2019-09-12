Thursday, Sept. 12
Ukiah/Long Creek volleyball @ Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Grant Union volleyball vs. Burns at Humbolt Elementary, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Grant Union volleyball @ Powder Valley at East-West Volleyball Classic in North Powder, 9:30 a.m.
Grant Union cross country @ Catherine Creek Scamper at Catherine Creek Campground near Union, 1 p.m.
Dayville/Monument football @ South Wasco County in Maupin, 4 p.m.
Dayville/Monument volleyball @ South Wasco County in Maupin, 5:30 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer vs. Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Prairie City volleyball vs. Sherman, 5 p.m.
Prairie City football vs. Sherman/Condon, 7 p.m.
Grant Union football @ Monroe, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Grant Union volleyball @ Country Christian at East-West Volleyball Classic in North Powder, 11 a.m.
Prairie City volleyball vs. Pine Eagle, Trinity Lutheran, noon, 3 p.m.
