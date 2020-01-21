Thursday, Jan. 23

Grant Union wrestling @ Baker/Mac Hi Dual, in Baker City, 6 p.m.

Dayville/Monument vs. Sherman in Dayville, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Grant Union wrestling @ Grant Union Tournament in John Day, noon

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Dayville/Monument in Long Creek, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Grant Union wrestling @ Hood River Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Prairie City basketball vs. Jordan Valley, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Grant Union wrestling @ Crane Burns Dual in Crane, 5:30 p.m.

