Wednesday, March 17
Grant Union volleyball @ Prairie City/Burnt River, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Prairie City/Burnt River volleyball @ Crane, 5 p.m.
Grant Union football @ Heppner, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 19
(Dayville/Monument volleyball vs. Crane, rescheduled to April 2)
Grant Union volleyball @ Heppner, noon
Prairie City football vs. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Grant Union Cross Country @ Burns, 4 p.m.
Dayville/Monument football @ Sherman/Condon, 7 p.m.
Grant Union dance virtual, TBA
Saturday, March 20
Dayville/Monument volleyball @ Wheeler, 2 p.m.
Grant Union volleyball vs. Stanfield, noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.