Friday, Jan. 18
Grant Union wrestling @ Oregon Classic in Redmond, 1:30 p.m.
Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Jordan Valley in Ukiah, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.
Grant Union basketball vs. Stanfield, boys at 6 p.m., girls at 7:30 p.m.
Prairie City basketball vs. Crane, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
Dayville/Monument @ Burnt River, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Grant Union wrestling @ Oregon Classic in Redmond, TBA
Dayville/Monument vs. Four Rivers in Monument, girls at 2 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.
Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Huntington in Ukiah, girls at 2 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.
Prairie City basketball vs. Harper, girls at 2 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.
Grant Union basketball @ Union, boys at 4 p.m., girls at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Dayville/Monument @ Grant Union junior varsity, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.