Wednesday, Oct. 30
Prairie City volleyball @ Joseph in Joseph for round one state playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Grant Union cross country @ Special District 3 Championships at Pendleton Community Park, boys 2A/1A at 3 p.m./girls 3A/2A/1A at 3:30 p.m.
Grant Union football @ Weston-McEwen in Athena at 7 p.m.
2A volleyball round one state playoffs, teams/dates/times TBD
Saturday, Nov. 2
Dayville/Monument @ Sherman/Condon in Madras for Six-Man Crossover, 1 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River football @ Triangle Lake in Madras for Six-Man Crossover, playing for third in state, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.