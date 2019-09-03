Wednesday, Sept. 4
Prairie City volleyball @ Burns, JV 4/varsity 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Prairie City volleyball @ Mitchell/Spray, JV 3/varsity 4:30 p.m.
Dayville/Monument football vs. Joseph in Dayville, 1 p.m.
Prairie City football @ Wheeler County in Spray, 1 p.m.
Grant Union football vs. Knappa, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Prairie City, Dayville/Monument volleyball @ Prairie City Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Grant Union volleyball @ Heppner Tournament, 9 a.m.
Grant Union cross country @ Runners Soul XC Fest in Hermiston, girls at 12:50 p.m., boys at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer vs. Four Rivers, 4 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek volleyball @ Wheeler/Condon in Condon, 5 p.m.
Dayville/Monument volleyball @ Grant Union junior varsity, 5 p.m.
