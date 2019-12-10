Thursday, Dec. 12
Grant Union basketball @ Irrigon at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla, boys 5:30 p.m., girls 7 p.m.
Dayville/Monument basketball vs. Condon/Wheeler in Monument, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Dayville/Monument basketball @ Arlington Snowball Tournament, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek basketball @ Helix at the Arlington Snowball Tournament, boys 1:30 p.m.
Grant Union basketball @ Columbia River Clash in Umatilla, TBD
Prairie City basketball @ Badger Tournament in North Powder, girls vs. Council (Idaho) 6 p.m., boys vs. Bickleton (Washington) 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union wrestling @ Culver Tournament, TBD
Saturday, Dec. 14
Ukiah/Long Creek basketball @ Dayville/Monument at the Arlington Snowball Tournament, girls 10 a.m. (TBD), boys 11:30
Prairie City basketball @ Badger Tournament in North Powder, girls vs. Tri-Valley (Idaho) 1:30 p.m., boys vs. St. Paul 3 p.m.
Grant Union basketball @ Columbia River Clash in Umatilla, TBD
Grant Union wrestling @ Culver Tournament, TBD
