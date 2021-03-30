Wednesday, March 31
Grant Union volleyball vs. Prairie City, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Prairie City volleyball vs. Dayville/Monument, 5 p.m.
Grant Union volleyball vs. Heppner, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Grant Union cross country hosts Gold Rush Run in John Day, 1 p.m. — canceled
Grant Union football vs. Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
Dayville/Monument football vs. Echo, 1 p.m.
