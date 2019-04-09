All games subject to weather and flooding.
Wednesday, April 10
Grant Union baseball vs. Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 12
Grant Union golf @ Hermiston Invitational, 10 a.m.
Long Creek track and field @ River’s Edge Invitational in Umatilla, noon
Grant Union, Monument, Dayville and Prairie City track and field @ Burns Lions/Oster Track Meet in Burns, 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
Grant Union baseball vs. Weston-McEwen, noon, 2 p.m. (game may be rescheduled to Friday depending on weather)
