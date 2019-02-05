Friday, Feb. 8
Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Prairie City in Long Creek, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
Dayville/Monument basketball vs. Harper in Monument, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.
Grant Union basketball vs. Enterprise, boys at 6 p.m., girls at 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union dance @ Tigard competition, TBD
Saturday, Feb. 9
Grant Union wrestling @ Echo Tournament (boys and girls), 10 a.m.
Prairie City basketball vs. Burnt River, girls at 2 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.
Grant Union basketball @ Stanfield, boys at 4 p.m., girls at 5:30 p.m.
Dayville/Monument basketball vs. Long Creek/Ukiah in Monument, girls at 2 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.
Grant Union dance @ Tigard competition, TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Grant Union basketball @ Crane, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.