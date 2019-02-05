Friday, Feb. 8

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Prairie City in Long Creek, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

Dayville/Monument basketball vs. Harper in Monument, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.

Grant Union basketball vs. Enterprise, boys at 6 p.m., girls at 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union dance @ Tigard competition, TBD

Saturday, Feb. 9

Grant Union wrestling @ Echo Tournament (boys and girls), 10 a.m.

Prairie City basketball vs. Burnt River, girls at 2 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.

Grant Union basketball @ Stanfield, boys at 4 p.m., girls at 5:30 p.m.

Dayville/Monument basketball vs. Long Creek/Ukiah in Monument, girls at 2 p.m., boys at 3:30 p.m.

Grant Union dance @ Tigard competition, TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Grant Union basketball @ Crane, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

