Wednesday, May 1
Grant Union/Prairie City softball @ Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah in Pilot Rock, 3 p.m., 5 p.m.
Friday, May 3
Grant Union golf @ 2A Invitational in Union at Buffalo Peak Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Grant Union, Dayville, Long Creek, Monument, Prairie City @ Grant Union Invitational in John Day, 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 4
Grant Union/Prairie City softball vs. Heppner/Ione, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City baseball @ Union/Cove, noon, 2 p.m.
Sunday-Tuesday, May 5-7
Grant Union golf @ District Tournament at Pendleton Country Club, TBD
Tuesday, May 7
Grant Union/Prairie City baseball vs. Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.
