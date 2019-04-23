Wednesday, April 24

Grant Union softball @ Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Grant Union golf @ Enterprise Invitational at Alpine Meadows Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Grant Union softball @ Echo/Stanfield, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Grant Union, Prairie City, Long Creek track and field @ Nyssa, 1 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, April 27

Monument, Dayville track and field @ Sherman Invitational in Moro, 11 a.m.

Grant Union baseball vs. Sherman/Arlington/Condon, noon, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Prairie City, Long Creek track and field @ Ranchers Invitational in Crane, 3:30 p.m.

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

