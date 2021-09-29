Sports Schedule Steven Mitchell Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Sept. 29Grant Union volleyball @ Burns, 6 p.m.Friday, Oct. 1Grant Union football @ Riverside, 7 p.m.Grant Union cross country @ Baker Invite, 4 p.m.Prairie City football @ Huntington, 2 p.m.Prairie City volleyball @ Huntington, 4 p.m.Dayville volleyball @ South Wasco, 5 p.m.Dayville football @ South Wasco, 7 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 2Grant Union volleyball vs Enterprise, 2 p.m., 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Volleyball Varsity Prairie City Sport South Wasco County Schedule Monument Harper Grant Union Huntington Dayville Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +2 Husker DL Stille again a semifinalist for prestigious academic award No more Saintsations? You can help name the Saints' new cheer team Kickoff time, TV for Huskers' Oct. 9 home game vs. Michigan set Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
