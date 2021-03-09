Thursday, March 11
Prairie City/Burnt River volleyball @ Dayville/Monument, 5 p.m.
Grant Union volleyball vs. Burns, 5 p.m.
Grant Union Cross Country @ Stanfield Fun Country, TBA
Friday, March 12
Grant Union football vs. McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prairie City football @ Harper Charter, 4 p.m. (MST)
Dayville/Monument football @ Joseph, 4 p.m.
Grant Union dance virtual performance, TBA
Saturday, March 13
Grant Union volleyball vs. Pilot Rock, noon
Home games can be viewed via live stream contests on the NFHS network. For more information on streaming, visit nfhsnetwork.com/pixellott.
