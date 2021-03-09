Thursday, March 11

Prairie City/Burnt River volleyball @ Dayville/Monument, 5 p.m.

Grant Union volleyball vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

Grant Union Cross Country @ Stanfield Fun Country, TBA

Friday, March 12

Grant Union football vs. McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prairie City football @ Harper Charter, 4 p.m. (MST)

Dayville/Monument football @ Joseph, 4 p.m.

Grant Union dance virtual performance, TBA

Saturday, March 13

Grant Union volleyball vs. Pilot Rock, noon

Home games can be viewed via live stream contests on the NFHS network. For more information on streaming, visit nfhsnetwork.com/pixellott.

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

