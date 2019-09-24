Friday, Sept. 27
Grant Union cross country @ Baker Invitational at Baker City Golf Course, TBD
Prairie City volleyball vs. Huntington, 5 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek JV volleyball vs. Dayville/Monument in Ukiah, 5 p.m.
Prairie City football vs. Huntington/Harper, 7 p.m.
Grant Union football @ Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Prairie City volleyball @ Adrian, 10 (MT)
Grant Union volleyball @ Stanfield, Weston-McEwen in Stanfield, noon, 2 p.m.
Dayville/Monument volleyball @ Crane, 5 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek JV volleyball @ Crane, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Grant Union volleyball @ Union, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.