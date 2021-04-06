Thursday, April 8
Dayville/Monument football vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Grant Union volleyball @ 1A/2A East Regional Invite in North Powder, TBA
Dayville/Monument volleyball @ Mitchell, 2 p.m.
Grant Union football @ Stanfield, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Dance team at Grant Union gym, 9 a.m.
Grant Union volleyball vs. Weston-McEwen, noon
Boys cross country @ state tournament, Lebanon, 1 p.m.
