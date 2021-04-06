Thursday, April 8

Dayville/Monument football vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Grant Union volleyball @ 1A/2A East Regional Invite in North Powder, TBA

Dayville/Monument volleyball @ Mitchell, 2 p.m.

Grant Union football @ Stanfield, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Dance team at Grant Union gym, 9 a.m.

Grant Union volleyball vs. Weston-McEwen, noon

Boys cross country @ state tournament, Lebanon, 1 p.m.

Tags

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.