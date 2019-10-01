Thursday, Oct. 3
Grant Union cross country @ Heppner Invitational at Thompson Ranch in Heppner, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Dayville/Monument football vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler in Monument, 1 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek volleyball @ Burnt River in Unity, 3 p.m.
Dayville/Monument volleyball vs. Harper in Monument, 4 p.m.
Grant Union football vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Prairie City football @ McKenzie in Finn Rock, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Ukiah/Long Creek volleyball vs. Adrian JV in Dayville, noon
Dayville/Monument volleyball vs. Adrian in Dayville, 1:30 p.m.
Grant Union volleyball Dig Pink Rally vs. Enterprise, Pilot Rock, 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
Prairie City volleyball vs. Jordan Valley, 5 p.m.
