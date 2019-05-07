Wednesday, May 8
Grant Union baseball vs. Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 10
Prairie City and Dayville track and field @ 1A Special District 4 Championships in Baker City, 10 a.m.
Grant Union track and field hosts 2A Special District 5 Championships in John Day, 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 11
Monument and Long Creek track and field @ 1A Special District 3 Championships in Moro, 10:30 a.m.
Grant Union baseball vs. Stanfield/Echo, noon, 2 p.m.
Monday-Tuesday, May 13-14
Boys State Golf Championships at Emerald Valley Golf Course in Creswell, 7:30 a.m.
Girls State Golf Championships at Eagle Crest Resort, Ridge Course in Redmond, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, May 14
Grant Union softball vs. Union/Cove in Baker City, 4 p.m.
