Thursday, Oct. 17
Grant Union cross country @ Kyle Burnside Invitational in Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer vs. Nyssa in Long Creek, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Dayville/Monument volleyball @ Burnt River in Prairie City, 3 p.m.
Prairie City volleyball vs. Dayville/Monument, JV 4 p.m., varsity follows (homecoming/Dig Pink)
Prairie City/Burnt River football vs. Dayville/Monument in Prairie City, 7 p.m. (homecoming)
Grant Union football @ Riverside in Boardman, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Grant Union cross country @ Idlewild Campground, near Burns, 11:15 a.m.
Grant Union volleyball @ Enterprise, Pilot Rock in Enterprise, noon, 1:30 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek JV volleyball vs. Harper in Long Creek, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Grant Union volleyball @ Burns, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.