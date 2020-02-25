Friday, Feb. 28
Grant Union boys wrestling team @ 2A state championships at Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8:30 a.m.
Girls basketball 1A state playoff round two, teams and times TBD
Saturday, Feb. 29
Grant Union dance team @ Pendleton competition, 8 a.m.
Grant Union boys wrestling team @ 2A state championships at Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 9 a.m.
Grant Union boys basketball at round one 2A state playoff @ Coquille, 5 p.m.
Prairie City boys basketball hosts round two 1A state playoff, opponent and time TBD
