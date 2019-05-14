Friday, May 17
Grant Union track and field at OSAA 2A State Championships at Western Oregon University in Monmouth
Prairie City, Monument track and field at OSAA 1A State Championships at Western Oregon University in Monmouth
Saturday, May 18
Grant Union track and field at OSAA 2A State Championships at Western Oregon University in Monmouth
Prairie City, Monument track and field at OSAA 1A State Championships at Western Oregon University in Monmouth
Wednesday, May 22
Grant Union softball hosts OSAA State Playoffs round two at Seventh Street Complex in John Day, TBD
Grant Union baseball hosts OSAA State Playoffs round two at Seventh Street Complex in John Day, TBD
