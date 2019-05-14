Friday, May 17

Grant Union track and field at OSAA 2A State Championships at Western Oregon University in Monmouth

Prairie City, Monument track and field at OSAA 1A State Championships at Western Oregon University in Monmouth

Saturday, May 18

Grant Union track and field at OSAA 2A State Championships at Western Oregon University in Monmouth

Prairie City, Monument track and field at OSAA 1A State Championships at Western Oregon University in Monmouth

Wednesday, May 22

Grant Union softball hosts OSAA State Playoffs round two at Seventh Street Complex in John Day, TBD

Grant Union baseball hosts OSAA State Playoffs round two at Seventh Street Complex in John Day, TBD

