Friday, Feb. 22
Prairie City boys basketball hosts round two 1A state playoff, opponent and time TBD
Grant Union boys wrestling @ 2A state championships at Portland Veterans Coliseum, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Grant Union boys and girls wrestling @ 2A state championships at Portland Veterans Coliseum, 8:30 a.m.
Grant Union girls basketball hosts round one 2A state playoff vs. Gervais, 2 p.m.
Grant Union Gold dance team @ Pendleton competition, TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Quarterfinals of the boys 1A state basketball championships at Baker High School, time and teams TBD
Thursday, Feb. 28
Quarterfinals of the girls 2A state basketball championships at Pendleton Convention Center, time and teams TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.