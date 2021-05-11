Wednesday, May 12
Grant Union/Prairie City softball @ Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m., 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Prairie City, Long Creek, Monument track and field @ Prairie City Twilight Meet, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Grant Union track and field @ Wapiti League Championships, Union Athletic Complex, 10 a.m.
Grant Union golf hosts Grant Union Invitational, 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 15
Grant Union/Prairie City baseball @ Weston-McEwen in Athena, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City softball vs. Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m.
