Thursday, Oct. 10
Prairie City volleyball vs. Harper, 4 p.m.
Grant Union volleyball vs. Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Grant Union cross country @ Tiger Invite in La Grande, 11 a.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer @ Four Rivers in Ontario, noon (MT)
Ukiah/Long Creek volleyball vs. Wheeler/Condon in Long Creek, 1 p.m.
Grant Union football vs. Stanfield, 7 p.m. (homecoming)
Saturday, Oct. 12
Grant Union volleyball vs. Stanfield, Weston-McEwen, noon, 2 p.m.
Prairie City volleyball @ Crane, Burnt River in Unity, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer vs. Umatilla in Long Creek, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Grant Union volleyball vs. Union, 5 p.m. (senior night)
