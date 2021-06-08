Wednesday, June 9
Grant Union basketball vs. Crane, girls 4:30 p.m., boys 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Grant Union basketball @ Weston-McEwen, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Grant Union basketball vs. Pilot Rock, girls noon, boys 1:30 p.m.
Grant Union wrestling @ Pine Eagle Invitational, 10 a.m.
Monday, June 14
Grant Union basketball vs. Joseph, girls 2 p.m., boys 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Grant Union basketball vs. Stanfield, girls 5 p.m., boys 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.