Friday, April 5
Grant Union golf @ Pendleton Invitational at Pendleton Country Club, 8 a.m.
Prairie City, Monument, Dayville, Long Creek, Grant Union track and field @ Prairie City Fourth Annual Invitational, 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 6
Prairie City track and field at Oregon Trail Invitational in Vale, 11 a.m.
Grant Union softball @ Union/Cove in Union, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Grant Union baseball @ Dufur/South Wasco in Dufur, noon, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9
Grant Union baseball @ Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah in Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Grant Union, Dayville, Long Creek, Monument, Prairie City track and field @ Grant Union Small School Meet in John Day, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.